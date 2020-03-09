In the coming Gold Coast City Council elections on 28 March, Indian migrant Seema Chauhan, an independent candidate and a passionate Gold Coaster, is contesting for the new Division 10, which includes Broadbeach, Broadbeach Waters, Bundall, Chevron Island, Isle of Capri, Main Beach and Surfers Paradise.

Chauhan first came to Gold Coast as an international student from India in 1998. Having loved the city greatly, she had enrolled in Griffith University and later made Gold Coast her abode. In 2004, after she gave birth to twin girls, she studied migration law and worked as a migration agent in Broadbeach.

Part of her plan to bring value to the Division 10 electorate is to showcase Gold Coast to the entertainment industry, particularly the Bollywood industry, which she was a part of in the past. As reported in Gold Coast Bulletin, Chauhan plans to showcase Gold Coast to the film industry to boost the city’s profile. She wants the Glitter Strip to diversify the way it promotes itself as a tourism destination.

“We’ve got beautiful pristine beaches, beautiful hinterland we can showcase through influencers from different parts of the world,” she told Gold Coast Bulletin last month.

“Involving production houses at initial levels of production so when they come to shoot they showcase the Gold Coast as the Gold Coast. And that can work to market the Gold Coast as a tourism destination. When celebrities travel there’s a huge following, and people look at that location to travel to next time,” she added.