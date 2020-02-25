security-beefed-up-in-neighbouring-haryana-after-delhi-violence

As violence in northeast Delhi refused to subside even after two nights, neighbouring Haryana intensified security on its borders with the national capital as a preventive and precautionary measure to prevent spilling over, the state police said on Tuesday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Haryana, especially in bordering districts like Gurugram and Faridabad, in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act and incidents of violence being reported from some parts in Delhi.

Police are on high alert and have already made all arrangements to maintain law and order, a senior police official said here.

“We are prepared to deal with any law and order situation. All the district Superintendents of Police have been directed to take necessary precautionary and preventive measures to maintain law and order,” he added.

Also a directive has been issued to cancel the leave of the police personnel.

Source: IANS