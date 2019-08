The movie focuses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with the anti-rape laws. The movie stars Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in the lead.

Star Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat, Zakir Hussain

Director: Ajay Bahl

Production Co: Panorama Studios

Release Date: September 20, 2019