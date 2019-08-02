A 60-year-old employee who retired after 40 years in service from a Government Senior Secondary School landed in his village in Faridabad’s Sadpura in a chopper. Kure Ram with his family took the flight in a chopper from the school in Neemka where he worked and arrived in a make-shift landing patch in his village Sadpura which is 2 km from the school.

Kure Ram’s younger brother and Sapura sarpanch Shiv Kumar spoke to News18, “Days before his retirement, my brother told me he wanted to celebrate the occasion in a different way. It was his dream to ride a chopper and also to gift a joyride to his family.”

Kure Ram always wanted to switch routes through which he went to work. Initially, he used to walk to the school, but later he started using bicycle and finally started using motorcycle to reach to work.

Kure Ram’s family members collected Rs 3.30 lakh to book the chopper and the to bring the entire family from school to the village, the chopper had make eight trips.

“We aren’t a rich family nor do we own any agricultural land. But that doesn’t mean we can’t live our life. Our entire family got together and fulfilled my brother’s wish,” the sarpanch said.

Source: https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/school-employee-takes-a-chopper-ride-home-as-retirement-gift-after-40-years-of-service-372633.html