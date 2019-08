Satellite Shankar is an upcoming Indian Hindi romantic action drama film written and directed by Irfan Kamal. The film stars Sooraj Pancholi and Megha Akash in the main lead roles. The film is bankrolled by T-Series co-producing with Cine 1 Studios

Details of Satellite Shankar Movie

Star Cast: Sooraj Pancholi, Megha Akash, Anil K Reji

Director: Irfan Kamal

Production Co: T-Series

Release Date: September 06, 2019