Sanya Malhotra is the latest addition to the cast of Shakuntala Devi biopic, fronted by Vidya Balan.

In the film, Sanya will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerji, and the makers announced the actor’s casting on the occasion of Daughter’s Day.

“I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi’s daughter – Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I’m thrilled to bring on screen this dynamic mother – daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan.

“Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra,” Sanya said in a statement.