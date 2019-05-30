Sanjay Dutt is all set to play unique characters in a host of genres this season. Among them are his films, Panipat and Bhuj, which will be tracing the Indian history and are based on true events. The film Panipat, an Indian historical drama, depicts the story of the Third Battle of Panipat, a historic event in which Sanjay Dutt will perform the role of cruel Ahmad Shah Durrani.

In his next film Bhuj, Dutt plays the role of Ranchodas Svabhai Ravari Pagi, a tale that traces the India-Pakistan War of 1971. A pagi has the knack for identifying a person’s nationality, gender, height and weight by their footprints. This role will see Sanjay Dutt in a new avatar. Panipat is slated to release on 6th December 2019, while Bhuj will hit the theatres on 14th August, 2020.

The actor is all set to mesmerize his fans with these roles in the coming months. He has already acted remarkably in the role of Balraj Chaudhary in his recent movie ‘Kalank’, which has elated his fans and brought for him appreciation from all around. The actor has delivered impactful dialogue and exceptional acting in the movie. Sanjay Dutt has a packed schedule these days with big budgeted films like Shamshera, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 among others included in the list of his upcoming films.