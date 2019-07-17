South Sydney’s run to the NRL finals has hit a snag with news superstar forward Sam Burgess has been hospitalised.

Burgess has been attending hospital daily to treat an infection in his shoulder.

The Englishman has suffered complications from recent shoulder surgery and must hook up to a drip every day to treat an infection.

Burgess had clean-out surgery last month. He previously had the same shoulder reconstructed twice.

Burgess missed Tuesday’s team list and is still aiming to return next week.

But his comeback hinges on how the infection responds to treatment.

