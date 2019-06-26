Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who starred recently in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, has said Salman often assisted him by improvising on the sets and even supported him during the shoot. Sunil was Salman’s best friend in the film, which also saw other stars like Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. Incidentally, Bharat has done very well at the box office in India.

Sunil felt the pressure of acting alongside a big star like Salman Khan, but was all praise for him. He is seen mostly doing comedy-related roles in present times, but he says he is ready to take up a serious and intense role if he is offered one.