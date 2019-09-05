Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turns 67 today. He has been in New York for the past one year, receiving treatment for cancer. His anxious fans have been waiting for him to announce his return back home.

Meanwhile, on his special day, Bollywood celebrities have flooded the actor’s Twitter notifications with wishes.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday, James @chintskap! You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!”

Suniel Shetty called him “brutally honest” and “wonderful”. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment…The brutally honest,wonderful ,hilarious and truly amazing @chintskap …. loooove you sir …stay blessed.”

Composer Salim Merchant shared a photo with Kapoor and wrote, “Happy birthday Rishi ji! ?@chintskap best wishes for good health & happiness. We love you!”

Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Wishing a dear friend & an incredible actor @chintskap Happy Birthday! Waiting for your return.”

Daler Mehndi tweeted, “Bhaji Rab sohniyan sehtan aur bhot sareyan Khushiyan bukhshan!!! Happy Birthday Bhaji.”

Director Umesh Shukla, who worked with Kapoor in 102 Not Out, wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir. Lots of Love and Light to you. A big hug.”

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima shared a collage of photos with him and wrote, “Happiest birthday Papa.”

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Jhootha Kahin Ka.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/rishi-kapoor-turns-67-waiting-for-your-return-says-bollywood-1595394-2019-09-04