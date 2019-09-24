South Africa defeated India by 9 wickets in the 3rd and final T20I to level the series 1-1. While captain Quinton de Kock shone with his breezy half-century and Beuran Hendricks impressed with his bowling, wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also grabbed eyeballs with his unique wicket celebration at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tabraiz Shamsi peculiar phone celebration came into play he dismissed India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was going all guns blazing against the spinner.

Dhawan was looking full of purpose as he launched the left-arm wristspin for two consecutive sixes in his very first over. However, Shamsi returned in his second over to send back the left-handed batsman back to the dressing room after his 25-ball 36.

After dismissing Dhawan, Shamsi took his shoe off and pretended to make a phone call with it.

In a post match press conference, South African vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen revealed that the Shamsi pretends to call his hero and retired South Africa great Imran Tahir after taking any crucial wicket.

However, it is not just Shamsi who makes a call to his idol, during his playing days, Imran Tahir had also celebrated his wicket by taking off his boot and dialling.

“Yeah Shamsi always phones to Immy (Imran Tahir). Immy is obviously one of his heroes, and they work together a lot. So it was a nice moment for Shamsi to take a big wicket of Dhawan like Immy for us,” van der Dussen said.

In the 3rd T20I on Sunday, opting to bat first, India were restricted to 134 for nine by a disciplined bowling performance from the South African attack. While India were coasting along at 63/1 in the 8th over, the Proteas came back by picking up the next 8 wickets while giving away just 70 more runs.

Set a mere 135 to win on one of the smallest grounds known to favour the chasing teams, Quinton de Kock and his opening partner Reeza Hendricks got their team off to a flier as the Indian bowlers failed to make initial breakthroughs till the 10th over mark.

En route, de Kock brought up his 4th T20I half-century off just 38 balls as South Africa completed the chase with 19 balls to spare.

