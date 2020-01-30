It appears, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is in no mood to douse the fire( s) that the actor finds herself in. A day after Karan Johar said he was “honoured” to earn the Padma Shri along with Ranaut, and that he would ” pick up the phone and call her” if he had a film that demanded her expertise, Chandel has attacked the filmmaker in a series of tweets.

Chandel poked fun at the content in Johar’s films, suggesting that it was unlikely that Ranaut would wish to feature in them. One of them translated to: ” Karan Johar says it in such a manner that he’ll call her [ for a film] and she’ll come. Kangana needs to like a script. Do you have one that’s worth [ pitching] to her?” Chandel also suggested that when Ranaut watched Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she mocked the fact that the leading man ( played by Ranbir Kapoor), the ” stalker creepy ladka” was urging a girl suffering from cancer to love him.

“KJO ji agar aisi scripts lekar aaoge toh aapko Bhagwan bhi nahin bacha sakta, please Kangana se door raho, sabki bhalai isi mein hai. [ If you bring such a script to Kangana, even God can’t save you. Please stay away from her],” she continued.

In a recent interview, Johar had alluded to his 2017 spat with Ranaut — when the actor accused the director of encouraging nepotism in Bollywood — and said that they do not have bitterness between them.

Source: www.mid-day.com