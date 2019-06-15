Queensland’s forward stocks have suffered a crushing blow with Titans ironman Jai Arrow ruled out of the rest of the State of Origin series.

Scans confirmed Arrow suffered significant ankle ligament damage after the Maroons ace hobbled off in the 28th minute of the Titans’ 24-20 loss to the Warriors on Friday night.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo surgery with Arrow facing between six to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Even the best-case scenario rules him out of Origin II on Sunday week in Perth and Game Three on July 10 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in a major blow for the Maroons.

Arrow was Queensland’s starting prop in their 18-14 defeat of the Blues in the series opener last Wednesday week and the Maroons will sorely miss his aggression and workrate.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters must now make two injury-enforced changes to his side for the historic return bout at Perth’s 60,000-seat Optus Stadium.

Arrow is joined in the casualty ward by Maroons rookie Joe Ofahengaue, who suffered a nasty gash to his knee in his Origin debut at Suncorp Stadium.

The absence of Arrow opens the door for his good mate at the Titans Jarrod Wallace, who was axed for Origin I but was strong in Friday night’s loss to the Warriors.

Newcastle veteran Tim Glasby – 18th man in Origin I – is set to replace Arrow with Storm prop Christian Welch vying with Wallace for Ofahengaue’s position.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/state-of-origin/queensland-prop-jai-arrow-ruled-out-of-the-rest-of-the-state-of-origin-series/news-story/0d31467b4dd2a858937e300b45cce5a5