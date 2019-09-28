Queensland Telugu Association Inc. (QTA) organised Science Fair 2019 for children on August 25, 2019 at Sunnybank Community Centre, Sunnybank.

Organised as part of the National Science Week, Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology, the science fair aimed to encourage an interest in science pursuits among children and to encourage them to become fascinated by science and technology.

The event saw 19 children participating and more than 70 visitors observing their experiments. Children exhibited their projects and explained the science involved to the visitors. QTA had restricted the entries to non-gaseous experiments, for safety reasons.

The experiments were assessed by independent judges, Dr. Prasad Challagaru, cardioloigist, Logan Hospital and Dr. Venkat Venkatachalam Garu, professor, Queensland University of Technology, and the winners were awarded with gift cards. All the participants not only received the participation certificates but also the promotional material (T-shirts, books and badges) that the Australian Government provided to QTA in support of the event. The event was also published on National Science Week and promoted by the government.

— Ends —

Box below

Winners of QTA Science Fair 2019

Category

Prize

Name(s) of the Winner

Primary School

1st Prize ($100 Gift Card)

Deepanjan Nidhi

2nd Prize ($50 Gift Card)

Sandeep Panchumarthi

High School

1st Prize ($100 Gift Card)

Abhiram Yerramachu

2nd Prize ($50 Gift Card)

Prudhvi Guduru and Siddharth Vangala