Queensland Police Service’s Bringing Cultures Together initiative, in its second year, was organised with the help of Ecutas Productions on September 21 in Zillmere.

This free event is organised with the support of community groups to connect with the communities.

The event seeks to engage the communities in discussing serious subjects like Healthy and Respectful Relationships, Dealing with Domestic and Family Violence issues and Protection Laws for the Multicultural Community. And all these serious issues are discussed during a beautiful lively event that entertains and engages audiences with performances, music food and meaningful conversations.