Question from S. Varghese

Good Day, Prathap Ji. I have 4-plus years of experience working as a recruitment consultant in India for US-based IT companies, and I am here in Australia for 4 years, studying MPA-MBA. I am planning to get married to a graduate nurse this year. She is planning for a bridging course here. I am wondering if I am eligible to put in my papers for Recruitment Consultant or Accountant after studies? However, I don’t have a formal education in the field of recruitment-related subjects. Please advise.

Answer: Thank you for the query. You have few issues to face for skills assessment due to the qualification not closely allied with your employment overseas. You need recent experience within the last fine years for this occupation, which may not be possible from the information you provided. You may have a chance for positive skills assessment, if your MBA is in Human Resource Management.

With regard to Accountant occupation, the bar was 90 marks for invitation in the last round of invitation, which is unattainable for a fresh graduate like you. We would also suggest to make your fiancée as main applicant for a future PR application once she is eligible to apply for skilled migration as a Registered Nurse in Australia.

Question from J. Saju

I am a Mechanical Engineer from Kerala, passed in 2017. Currently, I am working as a trainee (contract) for the last 18 months. What are my chances of migrating to Australia?

Answer: Thank you for the email. We advise to get at least 3-year work experience before initiating PR process for Australia. At this stage, you won’t get enough points for invitation to lodge main application. Regarding the traineeship, if it is full time paid job, that experience will be counted for future application process.

Question from M. Joseph

I was granted with PR under Skilled Independent (Permanent) (class SI) and Skilled -Independent (subclass 189) back in May 2013. I did first entry in March 2014 and stayed in Australia for around 2 weeks. After that no entry was made to Australia.

Then in November 2018, I had applied for Resident Return Visa (RRV) 155 / 157 with the reasons mentioned as Personal and Professional Commitment. It’s been around 6 months now after the application, and today I received a refusal for the application.

I would like to know if there is any chance to apply for an appeal as it is mentioned I have to be physically present in Australia at the time that decision is made. If we can proceed with the appeal, what are the next steps?

Answer: Thank you for the email. We have gone through the decision notification of the delegate. You may only seek merits review of this decision with the AAT if you were physically presentin Australia at the time this decision was made and you are also physically present in Australia at the time the application for merits review of this decision is made.

As you were not present in Australia at the time of application and at the time of decision, merits review of this decision is not possible.

Question from S. Suresh

This is S. Suresh from Bangalore and had some queries regarding PR application. I’m currently planning for subclass 189 Visa application, and I have done my bachelor’s in nursing and hold a Master’s in Hospital Administration from India. Post that I worked with a hospital in the administration for over a year and later as a business analyst in healthcare IT for 4 years. Presently I work as senior software analyst in Bangalore.

My query is regarding the ANSZCO code that would suit my profile. I’m confused with two codes: Management consultant (224711) and Health information manager (224213). In fact, both codes don’t fully align with my experience. Would my cumulative experience of 5 years be disregarded if the codes aren’t matching? How do I confirm the code that best matches my profile?

Answer: Please be noted that you have to choose a particular occupation currently in the skilled occupation list (SOL) acceptable for subclass 189 visa to go ahead with the PR process in Australia. In your case, we need to cite your work experience documents before we advise you. Your properly experienced occupation should be nominated for 189 application. We cannot advise further without citing your documents as it is bit mixed up with different occupations. Management Consultant is in the SOL for 189 visas, while Health Information Manager is not eligible for 189 visa.

Question from L Warnock

Prathap, I hope you are well. It has come to my attention that my occupation as an Anaesthetic Technician has now been added to the skills shortages list since March 20 this year. Is there anything I can do to get PR sooner? I’m not eligible to apply for PR until August 13, 2020.

Answer: Your occupation is still not in the subclass 189 (Independent skilled migration visa) list. However, as you have more than 3 years of experience and positive skills assessment in your occupation, you will be eligible for Employer Nomination Scheme Visas (186/187) if the employer willing to nominate you.

You will be eligible for subclass 887 Visa after 13/08/2020 as you are currently on subclass 489 visa and employed.

