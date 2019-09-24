Pulkit Samrat received a lot of applause for his role as Hunny in Fukrey series (2013). The second part of the movie Fukrey Returns, which was released in 2017, was much liked by the audience for outstanding comical work. Some even hail it as a laughter riot of sorts.

With Hunny now back with yet another installment of the series, more of fun and laughter is expected. But this time, there is a change as there is an animated twist to it, which means the actor will be witnessed in an animated avatar in this series titled Fukrey Boyzzz. And to add to all the fun, there will be specially curated content for the kids.

The series is likely to be launched in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides the Fukrey venture, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. Haathi Mere Saathi is an animal drama which will also see the likes of Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin. The movie showcases man-animal relationship, which is inspired by true events.