Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently basking the success of her Bollywood and Hollywood journey. The actress has been appreciated time and again for her influence on the society, and helping the world with her efforts as a brand ambassador of UNICEF. Now, the actress is currently chilling in Swiss Alps, as she attends World Economic Forum in Davos. She also shared some pictures sharing the updates with her fans.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also met Dr Ngozi and thanked the entire team of UNICEF and WHO when in Davos. Take a look.

The actress is not only meeting the influential people in and around the world but has also been categories by the team from the entertainment industry. Thanking Creative and Create for this initiative, she also posted a picture that read, “Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year’s #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category. Click the link in my bio to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store! ”

Isn’t that great? Congratulations, Priyanka!

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was also honoured with the Crystal Award at the WEF 2020 for creating awareness about mental health.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ professional commitments, the actress was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Dil Dhadakne Do in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The actress kickstarted the year with a new music video ‘What A Man Gotta Do,’ along with hubby Nick Jonas. Apart from The White Tiger, as her digital film alongside Rajkummar Rao, she has also signed for Russo Brothers’ Amazon Series, Citadel.

Source: www.mid-day.com