The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha held prayer assemblies at its centres around Australia praying for a rapid end to the deadly bushfires and recovery of the communities impacted by this tragedy.

In India, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the BAPS, also offered his prayers and turned the rosary for all victims and their families. He prayed for rains in Australia to help control the fires and provide respite for those impacted by and fighting the fires.

Furthermore, the BAPS community in Australia has assisted the relief efforts by distributing food for volunteer firefighters through the disaster management agencies. BAPS volunteers have served more than 1,000 hot meals to frontline volunteers fighting the fire and are further mobilising support across Australia.

Besides, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha will also contribute over $27,000 through its bushfire appeals to aid in the relief and support efforts for the communities and families affected. All BAPS centres around the country will continue to collect and accept donations for further support in the coming weeks and months.

BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, Kingston, donated 1000 food cans to the Logan House Fire Support Network on 22 December to support the fire-affected families and staff.