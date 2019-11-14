New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) With air pollution in the city again touching ’emergency’ levels, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered schools in the national capital to remain shut till Friday.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that all private and government schools will be shut on Thursday and Friday.

“In view of the deteriorating air quality due to stubble burning in north India, Delhi government has decided to close schools on Thursday and Friday,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The Directorate of Education said the steps are being taken keeping in view the hazardous levels of air pollution.

“All the government, government aided, private recognised (unaided) schools, including those run by the local bodies, are hereby ordered to remain closed till November 15,” an order from the Directorate of Education read.

The decision came after recommendations from the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

This is the second time this month that the EPCA has asked the government to shut schools. The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority had earlier asked the government to close schools between November 1 and 5.

The Delhi air quality index (AQI) rose to emergency levels again on Wednesday with an overall count of 476, and not much relief is expected in the next two days.

While the overall AQI is in the severe category, PM10 count is at 489 and PM2.5 at 326, which are also in the severe category.

Source: IANS