A PAIR of alleged campervan thieves have been charged by police after allegedly threatening holiday makers with a weapon.

On the evening of May 14, a man and woman threatened a couple with a screwdriver at Cruice Park at Woodford before fleeing the scene in their campervan, police allege.

About 6pm yesterday police spotted the campervan in Caboolture and tasked Polair to trace the vehicle.

At 6.30pm, the vehicle stopped at Summerfield Drive, Caboolture, where the female passenger got out of the campervan and got into a ute driven by another woman.

The campervan continued to head south on the Bruce Hwy before exiting onto the Gateway Motorway, where police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device, bringing the vehicle to a stop near the Wyampa Rd overpass.

The male driver ran from the scene, however he was taken into police custody about 7pm.

Polair tracked the ute to a Brisbane airport carpark where the woman was arrested about 8pm.

A 40-year-old Currimundi man and a 30-year-old Currimundi woman have both been charged with one count of armed robbery, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery in company and stealing and one count of attempted fraud (attempt to use stolen credit card).

The man has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Both appeared in the Caboolture Magistrates Court this morning, May 23.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/police-chase-campervan-thieves-down-bruce-highway-before-arrests/news-story/8125adcd065775d58df60763eed9e4c0