New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government would work together with all political parties in a constructive manner to address pending legislation as well as to frame policy solutions for wide-ranging issues, at an all-party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Policy solutions to issues varying from the environment and pollution, the economy, the agricultural sector and farmers, and rights of women, youth and the less privileged sections of society will be debated. Leaders from all major political parties were present on the occasion when Modi discussed the upcoming session of the house.

Modi observed the winter session of the Parliament will be a special occasion as it will mark the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, soon after attending the meeting here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the 250th session of Rajya Sabha provided “a unique opportunity for highlighting the unique strengths of the Indian Parliament as well as the Indian Constitution, in providing an overarching framework of governance institutions for a diverse country like India.”

This session is expected to witness fiery exchanges. Modi, however has expressed hope that “constructive engagement” between the treasury and opposition benches will make the present session productive.

