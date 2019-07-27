Vedic Heroes, a series of picture books written by Gold Coast-based pharmacist Madhuri Soni, was launched on 6th July at the Robina Community Centre on the Gold Coast. This series was aimed at introducing young children to Hindu gods and goddesses.

The books are written in rhyme and portray the deities in a fun and interactive way through bright and vivid illustrations.

All proceeds raised from the event were donated to ‘The Golden Avataar Trust’, a school based in West Bengal, India, that would help in educating disadvantaged children.

The first two books of the series are now available in Australia and New Zealand through the Vedic Heroes website, www.vedicheroes.com, and can also be purchased through Amazon for other international buyers. The books are especially becoming popular among Indians living abroad, with over 200 copies already sold within the first month.

These resources aim to connect families, promote Hindu culture in the wider community and contribute towards a global multicultural outlook.

Being a passionate advocate for education of disadvantaged children, Madhuri has pledged 100% of profits from book sales to be donated to charities nationally and globally.