Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the country today in the wake of Centre’s decisions on abrogating provisions of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation the state into two union territories. While Jammu remained largely peaceful amid restrictions, Kashmir was under a lockdown on Wednesday.

As per officials, over 500 political workers and leaders have been detained. A casualty has also been reported from Noorbagh locality. Meanwhile, Pakistan has expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria after it decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi’s “unilateral and illegal” move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned as IndiaToday.in brings you live updates.

After NSA Ajit Doval’s lunch with Kashmiris in Shopian, Ghulam Nabi says money can buy anyone

In a strong reaction to the video of NSA Ajit Doval sharing meals with locals in Shopian, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho You can buy anyone with money.

Section 144 imposed as Kargil tense; celebrations in Leh

The administration has imposes Section 144 in Kargil districts after protests by locals. On the other hand, massive celebrations have been planned in Leh today after Ladakh was declared a Union Territory. Life in Leh is normal while Kargil continues to remain tension.

Worried about Kashmir, says Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai

Reacting to Indian government’s move to abrogate provisions of article 370, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday said South Asia should come together to ensure safety of Kashmiri women and children.

US warns Pakistan, says Trump govt watching India’s Kashmir move

Following its statement that India did not inform the Unites States about its move on Kashmir, a US official has said the country was closely monitoring the developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The US also urged Pakistan to exercise restraint. “The US is closely following India’s legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir. We note the broader implications of these developments, including the potential for increased instability in the region,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Pakistan expels Indian envoy, downgrades diplomatic ties

Two days after Article 370 was abrogated, Pakistan announced that it will be downgrading diplomatic relations with India. This was followed by Pakistan expelling Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. “Our ambassadors will no longer be in New Delhi and their counterparts here will also be sent back,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in televised comments soon after the NSC meeting. Pakistan has also decided to suspend bilateral trade with India.

Lal Singh, Dogra outfit leader, under house arrest in Jammu

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman Choudhary Lal Singh was on late Wednesday night placed under house arrest at his official residence in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

NSA Ajit Doval meets locals in Shopian

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval assured the locals in the militancy-infested south Kashmir that their security is the government’s responsibility. “Everything will be alright. Your safety and security is our responsibility,” Ajit Doval told people in Shopian district.

The NSA chose Shopian for his visit as the place is considered hotbed of militancy and ground zero terrorist Burhan Wani agitation.

NSA Doval was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. He exchanged views with them on the security situation and the government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. “Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world,” the NSA told people.

He also met policemen and security forces in the area to gauge their response on the scrapping of Article 370.

Over 500 political workers and leaders in detention in Kashmir

Over 500 important political workers and leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre decided to revoke provisions of Article 370 and divide the state to two union territories, officials said.

According to latest reports, about 560 such workers have been lodged in makeshift detention centres in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and other such centres in Baramulla and Gurez. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP have been detained at Hari Niwas on Gupkar road.

Amid the restrictions in place in the city, one person was killed in Noorbagh locality. A group of youngsters had gathered in the area and they were chased by CRPF personnel because of confusion over curfew, they said.

PM Narendrda Modi may to address nation on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government’s decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The proposed address comes days before the prime minister’s customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

