Three villagers in Jaipur district were injured after a panther strayed into the fields and attacked them on Monday, forest officials said.

Two of the injured were taken from Rundal village in Amber tehsil to hospitals in Jaipur for further treatment. The panther was tranquillised with much difficulty as it kept hiding in the crop.

The villagers said that they saw the panther in the village at around 10 a.m. and initially, it kept hiding in the fields but then attacked two villagers and then the third.

The forest officials team reached the location around 1 p.m. and the wild cat was tranquillised after a strenuous hour and a half’s efforts and taken to the Nahargarh sanctuary.

