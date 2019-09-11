India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for making false allegations about the situation in Kashmir and said all its allegations are “concocted”.

Speaking at a session during the 42nd United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meet, Secretary (East) MEA, Vijay Thakur Singh, refuted claims made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding violence in Kashmir.

She said, “Pakistan’s charges (on Kashmir) are concocted. India’s steps on Kashmir are legal and within the Constitution. My government is taking affirmative action by adopting progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality and justice.”

“A delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations & concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this narrative comes from epicenter of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years,” Singh added.

Vijay Thakur Singh went on to reiterate the fact that any decision on Kashmir is the internal matter of India and added: “No country can accept interference in its internal matter.”

The MEA secretary also said how the Centre’s recent move to abrogate Article 370 will result in the implementation of progressive policies for locals living in J&K and Ladakh.

“As a result of recent legislative measures, progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in J&K, & Ladakh. These will end gender discrimination, better protect juvenile rights and make applicable rights to education, information, and work,” she said.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi, while addressing the UNHRC session, accused India of human rights violation in Kashmir and called for an UN-backed committee to probe the situation in Kashmir.

Tensions sparked between India and Pakistan after the Narendra Modi-led central government announced the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was followed by a month-long communication blockade and restrictions on the movement of people, which the government later clarified was ordered for maintaining peace in the region.

While Pakistan is among the only countries, besides China, to attack India over Kashmir, it has failed to garner any support from the international community, which has supported India’s stand on the matter.

Indian diplomats have also explained several times that the move is within the boundaries of the Indian Constitution and will lead to development in the region. However, Pakistan remains unconvinced.

