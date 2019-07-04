A FATHER and son have copped a $19,000 fine for running a black market fishing operation selling prawns and mud crabs.

The State Government is cracking down on illegal fishing operations, with culprits now facing prison time and massive fines if they are caught out.

And authorities are using surveillance cameras and even drones to catch those doing the wrong thing.

The pair, from Burnett Heads, were caught selling thousands of dollars worth of catch and were found with regulated fish and commercial fishing gear.

This prosecution follows a year-long investigation by the Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol following complaints from the fishing industry,” Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said.

“A search of a Burnett Heads premises uncovered regulated fish, including barred javelin, bream and mud crabs, and a fishing net larger than permitted for a recreational fisher.

“We have zero tolerance for black marketing. Tough enforcement is vital to building a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren.”

Both men entered guilty pleas to the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Mr Furner said selling fish products on the black market was an insidious practice and authorities were using the latest technology to catch people doing the wrong thing.

He said the practise undermined legitimate fishing operations.

“That’s why the Queensland Government has taken such a strong stand against black marketing with the introduction of new offences and penalties, including up to three years jail and $390,000 for trafficking in seafood,” he said.

“These two men were lucky they were prosecuted before the new laws came into effect, otherwise they may have been facing a significantly higher fine.

“QBFP uses a range of techniques and technology to uncover illegal activities, including surveillance cameras.

“We also recently deployed drones as part of our compliance enforcement effort, making it even harder for people to hide illegal activities.”

