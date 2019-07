An upcoming action thriller film revolves around an investigation by a police officer (played by Esha Gupta), into the vanishing of important persons in a state capital. The music of the film was composed by Joy-Anjan,Vikrant-Parijat, Rishi Singh.

Details of One Day Justice Delivered Movie

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Anusmriti Sarkar

Director: Ashok Nanda

Producer: Ketan Patel and Swati Singh

Release date: 28 June, 2019