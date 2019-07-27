Baby Bedi is a quick-witted, small-town medical representative from an orthodox Punjabi family. Despite her earnest efforts, her modest income never matches up to the mounting bills, resulting in multiple loans and creditors knocking at the family door constantly. One day, she is presented with a unique opportunity. She has to choose between her utterly ordinary life, or bail her family out of their perennial money crunch by selling off an infamous clinic which she inherits from her estranged uncle. The catch though is the rather unusual conditions he has laid out in his will. What follows is the no-holds-barred journey of a girl in a hush-hush society. Along this hilarious journey, this small town girl will break taboos, open hearts and ultimately, minds.

Details of Khandaani Shafakhana Movie

StarCast: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah, Annu Kapoor, Nadira Babbar, Rajiv Gupta

Language: Hindi (with English subtitles)

Producer: Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Director: Shilpi Dasgupta

Release date: August 2, 2019