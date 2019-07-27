Many Bollywood stars have found their love and are forging relationships, this time in the real world. Writes Rabindra Mukherji

They say love is in the air in Bollywood, and quite rightly so, given the fact that many stars now find their onscreen and off-screen romantic relationships overlapping, to say the least. While Deepika and Ranveer touched each other’s heart and their romance bloomed when they decided to marry, many others are, quite apparently, close to tying the knot.

Though marriage may be perceived as the climax of a relationship, the very twists and turns towards ascending to that point itself is full of excitement, for the couple in a relationship, and for others as well who are fond of following their celebrity icons. So here we are with some riveting accounts of Bollywood love affairs, the fragrance of which can’t escape our discerning senses.

Ranbir and Alia’s love blossomed

Among the many families in Bollywood, the Kapoors do intrigue us. Their real lives are as interesting and romantic as their reel lives, quite literally.

Now the news is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are into a romantic relationship. When rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other came to the fore, it was brushed aside as just a fling. Since Alia has now been spotted with Ranbir’s parents in New York and also at the prayer meeting of late Krishna Raj Kapoor, the tongues have begun to wag again that the duo seems to be in a serious relationship. In fact, it is being said that Mahesh Bhatt has recently confirmed his daughter is in love with Ranbir. What happens next is anybody’s guess?

Tiger and Disha managing to sustain

Then social media are abuzz with stories of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s alleged relationship. While this relationship has seen some ups and downs, it goes to the duo’s credit that they have managed to sustain their love and are reportedly still going strong. Disha’s going out with Tiger’s sister Krishna proves this point all the more.

At the time of going to press though, there were swirling some serious news of their break-up. Oh well, Bollywood is notorious for quickies, and if the latest rumours are anything to go by, they are not a couple any more.

Sushmita and Rohman going strong

Sushmita Sen seems ever-romantic, and she has the knack of bouncing back no matter what the challenges have been earlier. She is reported to be currently dating model Rohman Shwal, who is, hold your breath, 15 years younger than her. Nonetheless, this is hardly an issue after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas episode in the recent past.

In one of the Instagram posts, Sushmita has categorically stated that marriage is not on her mind right now. However, Rohman is being frequently seen with Sushmita’s family and her kids, which proves that the couple is forging a strong relationship.

Arjun and Malaika in comfort zone

This is a love story which has managed to keep itself under wraps, at least for a few years. Now of course, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made public their relationship, though it is said the duo were dating each other even when Malaika was married to Arbaaz. Now, the relationship is growing stronger and they are not uncomfortable sharing messages about it on social media.

Shraddha and Rohan getting together

When Shraddha Kapoor began her Bollywood career, she started dating Aditya Roy Kapoor. This was followed by a short period of dating Farhan Akhtar.

But it is said that dad Shakti Kapoor did not approve of her daughter getting into a relationship with a married man. Therefore, the relationship with Farhan ended. Now the news is that Shraddha is dating her childhood friend Rohan Shrestha, who is a renowned photographer in Bollywood. The duo was seen together recently, and did not shy away from being photographed together.

Arjun and Gabriella knit a relationship

Cricket has romantic connotations as well. This was highlighted when Arjun Rampal met South African model and actor Gabriella Demetriades during a T20 series. First they became good friends, and then the friendship transformed into love. And now, after Arjun’s separation from former wife Mehr, he and Gabriella are happy together.