Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, will visit Ayodhya on Saturday to initiate the process for preparing a blueprint for construction of a Ram temple.

This will be his first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed as Chairman of the committee.

Prabhat Singh, a spokesperson for the Nirmohi Akhara, said: “We have been informed that Nripendra Mishra will be in Ayodhya on Saturday. He will also meet Mahant Dhirendra Das (head of the Nirmohi Akhara) and other trustees.”

According to official sources, Mishra will also finalise the place, where Ram Lalla will be shifted before construction of the temple begins.

This relocation will take place before the festive occasion of Navratri which begins on March 25.

Meanwhile, a three-day conclave on Ramayana will be held in Ayodhya in the first week of March.

The event will be inaugurated by head of the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Sources in the government said the conclave will see discussions around the life of Lord Ram and his impact on society.

Experts on Ramayana from India and abroad, and research scholars are expected to attend the event.

There will also be an exhibition on the presence of Lord Ram in art and around 200 artists are expected to display their works.

The event is being organised by Sanskar Bharti, the cultural wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Ayodhya Research Centre and Avadh University.

Prominent leaders who will participate in the event are Ram temple trust secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai, former Goa governor Mridula Sinha and writer Narendra Kohli.

Source: IANS