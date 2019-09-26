In a bid to connect further with non-resident Indians (NRIs), the government of India has issued a notification announcing that NRIs with valid passports can now apply for Aadhaar (photo identity card) on arrival, without the 182-day waiting period, as was the case earlier.

The modalities for application remain more or less unchanged. The NRIs with Indian passport can now apply for biometric ID on arrival or by scheduling a prior appointment.

A circular issued in this regard by the Unique Identification Authority of India states that if an NRI’s passport does not have an Indian address, the NRI shall be allowed other UIDAI-approved proof of address documents as proof of address.