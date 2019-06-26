Actor Saif Ali Khan has denied media reports that popular Netflix series Sacred Games 2 has been delayed because of him. Saif, who is playing a cop in the series, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, has said that Netflix may have their reasons to move the release date ahead, as all the actors have already completed their assigned jobs.

Some media reports claim that Netflix wants to make the most of the popularity of Huma Qureshi-starrer series, Leila, before releasing Sacred Games 2.