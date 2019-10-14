With Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Bala’, Sunny Singh’s ‘Ujda Chaman’ and Akshay Kumar’s character of ‘Bala’ from the film ‘Housefull 4’, there is too much talk about bald and baldness in Bollywood.

Thus, we decided to put light on the real ‘Balas’ of Bollywood. We have plenty of actors who have suffered premature baldness in real life and embraced it without any inhibitions. With due respect, we have compiled a list of actors who rocked the silver screen without worrying much about their hair loss.

Akshaye Khanna:

Akshaye Khanna has contributed to Bollywood some of the finest mainstream films. His premature balding has hardly turned out to be a hurdle for the actor.

Source:https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/no-offense-please-meet-the-real-balas-of-bollywood/articleshow/71568447.cms