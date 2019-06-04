Nicole Kidman has let slip a major spoiler about the second season of Big Little Lies, which forced her A-list co-stars to intercept to stop her blabbing.

The hugely successful HBO show premieres on Foxtel on June 10, with the A-list cast attending a premiere in New York where they held a panel discussion about the series.

The Australian actor, who plays Celeste, revealed fellow actor Alexander Skarsgard, who’s character Perry was dramatically killed off in the last episode of the first season, was involved in filming the second season.

Does this mean he survived? Or is possibly returning in ghost form?

“He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season two,” Kidman said, before Reese Witherspoon reportedly intervened.

Kidman backtracked: “He has a little bit of a part in the sense of … on the basis of … OK, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us, we’ll put it that way.”

Fans of the show will remember the abusive husband of Celeste was killed by the Monterey women in the epic season finale.

Big Little Lies was the breakout series of 2017, receiving 16 Emmy Award nominations and winning eight.

Bad news for Big Little Lies fans

The core cast are all returning including Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

And a big name addition is Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who plays Perry’s mother Mary Louise Wright.

Kidman managed to lure Streep to come on board after author Liane Moriarty revealed she wanted her to form the cast.

“We didn’t know Mary Louise was Meryl’s real name, but Liane knew and she wrote it and then said, ‘I want Meryl Streep’,” Kidman told Foxtel magazine.

“Reese and I said, ‘We can’t get you Meryl!’ I sent Meryl a text, and when she responded … Reese and I were literally screaming on the phone with each other,” Kidman told Foxtel magazine.

