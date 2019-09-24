After a whirlwind romance, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in Udaipur in December 2018. And ever since, the much-in-love couple has been busy giving relationship goals. From posting loved-up photos to whisking each other away to romantic vacations to acing in social-media PDA, Priyanka and Nick are a text-book example in modern-day romance. And now a video of the lovebirds have once again made their fans go weak in the knees.

It is no secret that Priyanka Chopra is in India for the promotion of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. But that isn’t playing a spoiler in their romance, as the couple is keeping each other company through Face Time.

A video of Nick Face Timing wife Priyanka Chopra after his concert has made it to social media. And fans cannot stop gushing about this “cute couple.” Nick is currently performing with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as part of Happiness Begins Tour.

It was only a few days ago that a video of Nick saying I love You to Priyanka during a live concert went viral. In the video, the 26-year-old singer can be seen strumming his guitar during a performance as he takes a little pause to mouth I Love You to his wife.

The moment was captured on camera by a fan from the concert arena, who screamed to her friend, “I’m gonna puke. Did you see that? Did you catch that?”

Spilling the beans on what works for her in the relationship with Nick, Priyanka earlier said at an event launch in NYC, “Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean he makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.”

Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have. Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that,” added the 37-year-old actress.

Priyanka, who is now in Mumbai for work commitments, is still busy cheering for husband, and this latest video is proof of it.

