National award-winning filmmaker from Odisha, Manmohan Mahapatra (69), passed away at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said.

Known as the father of Odia new wave cinema, Mahapatra won eight consecutive national film awards.

Some of his critically acclaimed films are Nishita Swapna, Majhi Pahacha, Tired Afternoon, Neeraba Jhada, Seeta Raati and Bhinna Samaya.

Recently, Mahapatra was adjudged best director for his film Bhija Matira Swarga in the 30th State Films Awards. The movie bagged awards in six categories, including best film.

His first film Seeta Raati made in 1976 was the first Odia film to be screened at an international film festival in 1982. It won him the national award for best feature film in Odia language.

He had also made a film in Hindi named Bits and Pieces.

