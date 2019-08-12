Nach Baliye 9: Govinda along with wife Sunita was seen on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. This year the theme of Nach Baliye is different. Not only the real-life couples, but even the ex-couples can also participate in the show this season. Henceforth, there are many ex-couple contestants this year. Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are one of the ex-couple contestants who is famous not only for their dance performance but for their love-hate relationship. They are often seen pulling each other’s legs and even arguing in front of everyone.

The couple always manages to stay in the news for teasing each other and fighting over minutest things. Recently one of the judges of the show, Ahmed Khan remarked and said that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s relationship is that of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh, who struggle together to let go. However, Govinda the dance guru and love guru himself has something else to say. According to Govinda, you cannot force anyone in love. If you tend to force it is not love.

Madhurima Tuli recently in one of the interview said, “Well, we started off like that only, thinking now that we are doing it, we might as well give our 100 percent and try to win the show because that is why we are in it but while rehearsing we have some issues and everything so that became difficult to handle to move forward, but once you come back home, you think to yourself why create so much nuisance and might as well forget whatever happened and do your job and come back home.”

Source: https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/tv-nach-baliye-9-govinda-s-shocking-comment-on-madhurima-tuli-and-vishal-aditya-singh-s-relationship-watch-video-541806?utm_source=samachar&utm_campaign=intv_syn_feeds