It’s quite tough to make a career in Bollywood, and Meera Chopra asserts that.

The actress, who has starred in quite a few southern films, was last seen in 2016’s horror film, 1920 London.

Good roles, she says, are hard to come by.

So when she got a chance to feature in Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha, Meera grabbed it.

“I kept working in the south because of the amazing money. But I never got that job satisfaction because I was never comfortable with the language. That was the attraction behind coming to Bollywood,” she tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

Tell us something about your film, Article 375.

The film is about Section 375 (of Indian Penal Code).

It’s about rape and how it is used and misused in our society.

I received a call from Kumarji (Mangat, producer), almost a year ago.

I auditioned for the role but nobody was happy with it because it’s a Marathi character and I am a Punjabi girl.

But when I heard the script, I decided that I will do this role, no matter what.

It’s very difficult to get strong roles like this in our industry.

So I requested Kumarji for another round of audition.

I did five auditions before I cracked it and bagged the role.

