The film revolves around Dharminder who lives with his father and grandmother and has three sisters and two daughters. He feels suffocated surrounded by females in his home and outside and wants a son as his next child. He becomes superstitious and acts as a pregnant father acting on the advice from a local sadhu. This film narrates his ordeal and him eventually growing out of his selfishness and rigidity.

Details of Munda Hi Chahida Movie

Star Cast: Harish Verma , Rubina Bajwa

Director: Santosh Subhash Thite and Deepak Thaper

Producer: Neeru Bajwa and Shri Narotam Ji Films

Release date: 12 July, 2019