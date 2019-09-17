Mumbai: A Mumbai man currently in Italy has approached Pydhonie police in the metropolis alleging US-based conmen had cloned his debit card and withdrawn Rs. 8.16 lakh, a senior official said on Sunday.

The incident came to light when Moiz Hami, father of Zaheer, the man whose card was allegedly cloned, went to Bank of Baroda on September 11 to get the his passbook updated, said the official.

These include about 20 transactions on May 3, 8 and 20, about which the bank did not intimate the customer, Hami told police.

“The bank told Hami that fraudsters in USA had cloned Zaheer’s card and had made withdrawals there. Hami has told us that Zaheer has been in Italy for the past one year. The account has just Rs. 3 now,” he said.

When contacted, Senior Inspector Subhash Dudhgaonkar of Pydhonie police station said, “We have received an application about the crime and will register an FIR.”

Source: https://www.ndtv.com/indians-abroad/mumbai-man-in-italy-says-us-conmen-cloned-debit-card-stole-rs-8-lakh-2101325