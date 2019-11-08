The Red Carpet Function’s (RCF) Multicultural Fashion Show was held on October 26 at Saint John’s Cathedral in Brisbane.

It was a spectacular night of fashion and performances from different countries. Besides celebrating multiculturalism in Australia, the event provided the perfect opportunity to the participants and attendees to network with other multicultural leaders, business people, media and performers.

MC for the event were Prakruti Mysore Gururaj, who is also the multicultural ambassador of Red Carpet Functions, and Surendra Prasad, president of FSCAQ.

Since 2015, RCF has been providing a unique platform to independent designers, models, performers and artists belonging to various cultures to showcase their work and talent to the public. That way, RCF celebrates the diversity of Brisbane’s communities and recognises that fashion is a common denominator among all cultures. It also focus on inclusivity, as the founder Reena Augustine believes that everyone deserves a chance to walk on a fashion

runway, regardless of their experience, age, gender and cultural background.