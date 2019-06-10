Josh McGuire will be lighter in the pocket this week but the Cowboys and Maroons enforcer should count himself lucky.

That’s the opinion of the Monday Bunker panel, who say McGuire should be paying a harsher penalty for his facial on Manly’s Dylan Walker.

The Courier-Mail’s Peter Gleeson said McGuire should have copped a suspension rather than a $4500 fine.

“McGuire’s a grub, he should be stamped out for four weeks for that,” The Courier-Mail’s Peter Gleeson said.

Watch Monday Bunker! Tim Gilbert, Fatima Kdouh, Paul Crawley and Peter Gleeson dissect a huge Round 13.

“That is just so unsportsmanlike. I know he plays the game tough, there’s a lot of people who play the game tough but they don’t get into that sort of rubbish.

“Get out of the gutter.”

Canberra forward Hudson Young was last week hit with a five-week suspension for eye gouging, and The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Crawley highlighted the similarities between the two incidents.

“It’s disgraceful that he’s done it, and what’s just as bad is the match review commitee has given him a fine and not a suspension,” Crawley said.

“He had an almost identical situation with Cameron Munster earlier this year … he should have been suspended for that, and if he was he would have been suspended for this.

“The young bloke from Canberra last week got a five-week suspension for basically the same thing. It’s a disgrace.”

