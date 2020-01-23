Paying his tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Keshav Thackeray, known as Balasaheb Thackeray, on his 94th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called him a “courageous” leader who never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare.

In a tweet, Modi said Thackeray continues to inspire millions of people.

“Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions,” Modi said.

Thackeray was born on this day in 1926 in Pune, Maharashtra.

Source: IANS