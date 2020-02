Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the Indian Coast Guard on their Foundation Day, recognising their efforts to keep the coasts safe.

“Greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on their Foundation Day. Our Coast Guard has made a mark due to their remarkable efforts to keep our coasts safe. Their concern towards the marine ecosystem is also noteworthy,” Modi tweeted.

The Indian Coast Guard came into existence on this day in 1977.

Source: IANS