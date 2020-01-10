The national capital region (NCR) on Friday witnessed moderate fog in most of the regions, while a few isolated pockets saw dense fog as Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the NCR would continue to witness moderate fog in the coming days.

At least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Friday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the ‘poor’ category following the rains the city witnessed during the week.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 157 on Friday morning.

Source: IANS