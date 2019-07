Mission Mangal tells the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

Details of Mission Mangal Movie

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha

Director: Jagan Shakti

Release date: 15 August, 2019