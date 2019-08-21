Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 6

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has once again proved that content is king. And it is these interesting stories that are captivating the audience. Based on India’s Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission, Mission Mangal has struck the right chord with audience. So much so that film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within five days of its release. And after making it to the coveted club in such a short span, Jagan Shakti’s directorial venture is continuing its winning streak at the box office.

Mission Mangal, which has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener, not only passed the Monday test in flying colours, but did good business on Tuesday too.

According to early estimates, Mission Mangal made Rs 7 crore (approx) on Tuesday, thus taking the total collection to Rs 114.56 crore (approx).

On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha who plays a scientist in Mission Mangal took to Twitter to share her excitement over Mission Mangal crossing the Rs 100-crore mark.

The Dabangg 3 actress wrote, “Mission Mangal has entered the 100 cr club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit… DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!!”

Along with Sonakshi, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapse Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

Taapsee Pannu, who has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar once again, opened up on the film’s success. In an interview to a website, Taapsee said she is happy that film has been well received.

“It’s a really good sign that people have been so receptive of a film that not only has big names attached to it but also has good content. We have always been seeing thunderous openings for movies that only had pure commercial masala elements but this is like a big step towards the direction where films that are heavy on content are also making a big opening. Of course, it has to be with the right names attached to it. For me also, it’s a huge opening. It’s the biggest opening for all of us, be it Akshay sir, Vidya, me, Sonakshi, Nithya, Kirti or Sharman. That makes it special and we are very proud of it,” said Taapsee.

This Independence Day, Mission Mangal wasn’t the only big release at the box office. The film clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House. While Mission Mangal has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, Batla House has also made Rs 50 crore.

Mission Mangal’s great performance at the box office is proof that Indian audience wants good content.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/bollywood/story/mission-mangal-box-office-collection-day-6-akshay-kumar-and-vidya-balan-film-is-unstoppable-1586365-2019-08-21