Michael Buble has announced he’ll be crooning his way around Australia next year.

The Canadian singer, 43, is bringing his show An Evening with Michael Buble to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth in February 2020.

“I’m really excited to be heading back on tour and to play for Australian audiences again,” Buble said in a statement.

“It’s been six years since my last Australian tour and so much has happened in that time. I can’t wait to sing some of my all-time favourites and to share my new songs and stories.”

Buble, who has had five number one albums in Australia, is bringing a 36-piece orchestra with him for the tour which has received rave reviews overseas.

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Buble 2020 national tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 5 June from 10am (local time) at ticketek.com.au.

TOUR DATES

Tuesday, February 4 and Wednesday, February 5 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday, February 7 — Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 — Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Friday, February 21 — Perth RAC Arena

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/entertainment/music/michael-buble-to-tour-australia-in-2020/news-story/78f9fdcc3f7a0ad8d78f4fdba4fab4c9