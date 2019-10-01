A few years ago, Menaka could barely see. She couldn’t tell the difference between a knife and fork or decipher how many fingers were held in front of her face. This is where she found her music. In the long journey to recovery, Menaka’s debut album “My Eyes Can See” was born.

Magda Productions will present Menaka Thomas Live, sharing songs from her recently released debut album, “My Eyes Can See” on Saturday, 26 October at the Holy Trinity Church Hall in Fortitude Valley.

Menaka’s sound is a fusion of musical worlds. While she hails from a musical family deeply rooted in South Indian classical music, her exploration within realms of song writing has endowed her with a unique sound, which intersects traditional and contemporary, East and West.

Menaka recently released her album to a sold-out crowd at the Queensland Multicultural Centre in May. Again, she will be accompanied by a top-class line up of musicians, including Meg Burstow, Shayne Cook, Tsoof Baras, Evan Osborne and Megha Alex. This concert will also feature renowned Indian classical Bansuri player, Darshil Shah.

The night promises to be one of soul stirring music, narrative, raw emotion and human connection and will be presented by Magda Productions.